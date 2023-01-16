Delhi EOW To File Chargesheet In Rs 200cr Money Laundering Case Involving Sukesh

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police will file a chargesheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in the Patiala House Court of the national capital on Monday, January 16.

According to the sources, the chargesheet which will be filed by the EOW branch of the Delhi Police includes 164 statements of actresses-- Jacqueline Fernandes, Nora Fatehi, and Chahat Khanna that it recorded during the course of the investigation. The EOW will file its chargesheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in the court of Additional sessions Judge Shailendra Malik of the Patiala House Court, Delhi.

It is worth noting that earlier in 2021, the EOW of Delhi Police filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others. Sukesh is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

Rs 200 crore money laundering case

The Rs 200 core money laundering case involves Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the prime accused who has been charged with duping the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh, impersonating a high dignitary while he was lodged in a Delhi jail.

The Delhi Police had alleged that Sukesh and his wife Leena Paulose and others used Hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned as proceeds of crime. During the investigation, Sukesh revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth crores from him. According to the ED's chargesheet filed earlier in the case, Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

Notably, Fernandez who has been granted bail in the case has filed a fresh petition seeking permission to travel abroad. The actress sought the court's permission to allow her to visit Dubai on January 29.