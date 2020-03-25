Lockdown Day 1: Essential Commodities Available; People Not Rushing To Buy Things In Delhi

In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced that starting March 25, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to counter the Coronavirus. Soon after that, a panic button was triggered across the country as reports of people rushing to buy groceries and essentials began surfacing. In a few minutes after his address, PM Modi urged the people not to indulge in panic buying.

Watch Republic TV's ground report from Delhi's Mohit Nagar and Connaught place where it is seen that the busiest of the places in Delhi are deserted and essential commodities are available for the citizens.