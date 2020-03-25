The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lockdown Day 1: Essential Commodities Available; People Not Rushing To Buy Things In Delhi

General News

Watch Republic TV's ground report from Delhi's Mohit Nagar & Connaught place where it is seen that the busiest of places in the national capital are deserted

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced that starting March 25, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to counter the Coronavirus. Soon after that, a panic button was triggered across the country as reports of people rushing to buy groceries and essentials began surfacing. In a few minutes after his address, PM Modi urged the people not to indulge in panic buying. 

Watch Republic TV's ground report from Delhi's Mohit Nagar and Connaught place where it is seen that the busiest of the places in Delhi are deserted and essential commodities are available for the citizens.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19