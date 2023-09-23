Delhi Excise Department Invites Applications For Hotel, Club, Restaurant Licences

The Delhi government excise department has invited applications for hotel, club and restaurant licences, ahead of the expiry of the existing excise policy on September 30.

Fresh hotel, club and restaurant (HCR) licences will be issued as per the approval of the excise commissioner and the applications need to be filed online, stated an order of the department issued last week.

The applicants will be required to submit requisite documents including health and trade licenses, a no-objection certificate from Delhi Fire Services, and a registration certificate for eating house license issued by DCP (licensing) among others.

The Delhi Government has decided to extend the old excise policy for six months as a new policy is yet to be framed, a government spokesperson said on March 15.

The government had returned to its old excise policy after scrapping its new excise policy after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in July 2022 recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

The existing excise policy was implemented on September 1, 2022 as a stopgap arrangement till a new policy was prepared and implemented by the Delhi government. This policy was scheduled to expire on March 31 but the Delhi government has extended it for six months until September 30.

The excise department is yet to announce the extension of the current policy or replace it with a new one as was originally planned.