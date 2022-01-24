Delhi: Excise Dept Announces Slashing Of 'Dry Days' From 21 To 3 Days This Year

In a key development, Excise Department issued a new order as per which, dry days in Delhi have been slashed from 21 to only 3 for the year 2022. The 3 dry days will only be observed on national holidays i.e-- Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Several birth anniversaries of great leaders and religious festivals earlier observed as dry days will no longer see prohibitions on the consumption and sale of alcohol.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that – Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) – shall be observed as “dry day” in the national capital by all the licensees of the excise department and vends located in Delhi for the year 2022,” the order by the excise department said.

The restrictions will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 licenses, the order mentioned. The government also forewarned that it may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' in coming times.

"The licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises", the order said.

Delhi government announces excise policy

Last year, the Delhi government had announced a new excise policy which had invoked a strong reaction from the BJP. The saffron party's workers had staged a 'Chakka Jam' on January 3, blocking roads leading to the national capital. Under the new excise policy, implemented on November 17, 849 premium liquor vends are being opened across the city.

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi government had also decided to reduce the minimum age for liquor consumption in the city from 25 to 21 years. The decision came after an expert committee formed by the government recommended that the legal drinking age be changed to 21. Before the announcement, Delhi was one of the 6 cities with the benchmark set at 25.