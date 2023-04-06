Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint In Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint before the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi excise policy case.

The complaint is filed against Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and other related firms involved in the case and the court has decided to keep 14th April for hearing the complaint.

About Excise policy case accused

For the unversed, Magunta was held on 10 February, Gautam was arrested on 7 February, and Rajesh Joshi on 8 February. These three, along with several others, are accused in the money laundering case into the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Gautam Malhotra is the son of the former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Faridkot, Deep Malhotra. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his properties in Punjab, including in his hometown Faridkot.

After this, Rajesh Joshi, the owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, and Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy were arrested by ED in the money laundering case.

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

This comes days after the Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the same formation of the same Delhi's policy.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, after a grilling session that went on for more than eight hours. The CBI custody of Sisodia came to end on March 20, and he was produced before the Delhi court virtually. The court extended the judicial custody of the AAP leader till April 3.

He has also been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to excise policy implementation.

The ED also told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against Sisodia in the excise policy case is at a “crucial” stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.

The statement by the central agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy Enforcement Directorate counsel said the agency was “in process of gathering fresh evidence that has come to light.” “We need time...requesting court to grant time to advance arguments.”

The former Delhi minister moved to the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in the case.