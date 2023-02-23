Delhi Excise Policy Case: Trouble Mounts For Arvind Kejriwal As ED Grills His PA

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, February 23, summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Bibhav Kumar appeared before the ED in Delhi where his statements are being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency Press Trust of India reported.

According to sources, Kejriwal's PA will be questioned in relation to the ED's charges made before the court that at least 36 accused, including Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, "destroyed or used" 170 phones to conceal evidence of "kickbacks" worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

The development comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to its headquarters for questioning. However, the AAP leader requested the CBI to issue a fresh date claiming he was involveed in preparing Budget 2023-24 for Delhi.

What is the Delhi Excise Policy Case

According to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED, the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case has been carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The chargesheet alleges that Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was created by the top leadership of the AAP to generate and channel illegal funds.

After a thorough investigation conducted by the CBI and ED, leaders like Manish Sisodia and other excise officials were found to be accused in the case. The Delhi court on Wednesday also granted permission to the ED to carry out questioning rounds with the Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla.

According to officials, the ED has arrested a total of nine people in the case and filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints. The allegations are that ₹100 crores "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August 2022 and the Delhi Lieutenant General later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities.