Delhi Excise Policy: Court Takes Cognisance Of ED's First Charge Sheet

A court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's first charge sheet, naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru and four companies, in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

The court took note of ED's complaint, equivalent to a charge sheet, against Mahandru, who is currently in jail, and four companies -- Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., Bubbly Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Indo Spirits, and Indospirit Distribution Ltd. -- which are allegedly related to, or owned or controlled by him.

Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the jail authorities to produce Mahandru before the court on January 5, while also directing the representatives of the accused companies to appear before him on the next date of hearing.

"After going through the contents of complaint, statements of witnesses recorded during the course of investigation and also the oral and documentary evidence collected by the investigating agency, it appears to this court that all the five persons/entities made accused in this complaint...are either directly or indirectly found to have indulged or attempted to indulge in or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved etc. in the process or activities related to generation of the above proceeds of crime or its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projection or claiming the same as untainted property," the judge said.

He noted that the further investigation was still on with regard to the other accused involved in the case and to trace out the balance proceeds of crime.

"Hence, cognizance of the offence of money laundering...is hereby taken by this court and since sufficient grounds exist for proceeding further in the matter against all the above five accused, they are directed to be summoned to appear and face trial before this court for the above said offence," he said.

The ED has also arrested five other persons -- Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu and Amit Arora -- in this case till date, and investigation regarding them is still in progress, the judge noted.

The ED said in its charge sheet, comprising about 3,000 pages containing statements of the accused and annexures, that investigation conducted so far has revealed that Mahandru was one of the kingpins and major beneficiaries of the criminal conspiracy and he was actively involved not only in the payment of the kickbacks, but also in the formation of the cartelisation and monopoly against spirit of the said policy.

The agency said it had undertaken 169 search operations in the case, filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.

Mahandru was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 following his questioning.

