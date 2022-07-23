Delhi Excise Policy: LG Takes Note Of 'lapses', Seeks Report From Chief Secretary

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Close on the heels of his recommendation for a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in the alleged illegal formulation, amendments and implementation of the policy, official sources said on Saturday.

The LG has also said appropriate action in accordance with law will be taken against such officers under whose watch the violations and lapses took place once the report is submitted and examined, the sources said.

It was the duty of the officers to highlight, flag and bring to the notice of the chief secretary or the competent authority concerned about the irregularities taking place under their watch, they added.

The sources claimed that according to the records available so far, it is more than evident that certain officers facilitated decisions that were in complete violation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"They also prima facie acted as proactive conduits in formulating and implementing illegal orders, solely at the behest of the excise minister," one of the sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the minister in-charge of the Delhi government's excise department.

"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the chief secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," one of the sources said.

Saxena has already recommended a probe into the policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of a report submitted to him by the chief secretary on July 8, flagging alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The LG has sought a comprehensive report on activities, dealings and scrutiny of files, and the details of the role played by the officers, the sources said.

The chief secretary's report was also submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they added.

Kejriwal has defended Sisodia as a "dead honest" man and claimed that he could be arrested in a "fake" case.

The sources said the chief secretary's report pointed to "substantive indications" of "financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" in the Delhi government, wherein the excise minister "took and got executed major decisions in violation of statutory provisions" and notified the excise policy that had "huge financial implications".

"He also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders were awarded and thus, caused huge losses to the exchequer," one of the sources said, citing the report.

The excise department gave a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee under the excuse of COVID-19, the sources claimed, adding that it also refunded the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone, when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the airport authorities. PTI VIT GJS RC

