Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI Issues First Set Of Summons; 5 Accused Being Questioned

A day after raids were conducted at 31 locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, Republic learnt that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued the first set of official summons in the case on Saturday. Sources told Republic TV that five of the accused are currently being questioned by the CBI.

Earlier, the Channel had accessed the FIR of the Central agency, in which 15 accused were listed. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was named accused number 1. In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI had named as accused then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and nine businessmen.

In the FIR, the abovementioned are prima facie accused in the commission of offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477 A (Falsification of Accounts and Section 7 (Public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

'In nature of extending the undue advantage to licensee'

The FIR was filed after consent from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which after receiving the letter of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said in a notification, "The competent authority has decided that the matter may be referred to the CBI for a thorough enquiry."

In the letter in question, Vinai Kumar Saxena, referring to the report by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, stated, "After the approval of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on 24.05. 2021 and consequential amendments in statutory rules on 31.05.2021, various major decisions/actions have been taken and executed by the Department with the approval of the Minister-in-Charge in violation of the statutory provisions and the Notified Excise Policy, which have financial implications and are in the nature of extending undue favour to the licensee 'post tender'."