Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Arrests Amandeep Dhal, Director Of Brindco Sales

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. Amandeep Dhal was taken into custody by the agency on Wednesday night following his questioning under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per officials. Later in the day, Dhal will be produced in the local court where ED will seek his custody. This comes two days after AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested and sent to CBI custody.

Notably, he is one of the accused who was named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. In its FIR, CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI FIR, AAP functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government for the year 2021-22. The money laundering case of the ed stems from the CBI fir. As of now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including dhal.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, the ED and CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

As alleged, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19.

This matter came to light when Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended Union Home Ministry for the CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.