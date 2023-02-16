Delhi Excise scam case: Court dismisses bail pleas of five accused'

A city court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of five accused in a Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied the relief to Sharath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally, Vijay Nair, Benoy Babu and Sameer Mahendru, saying the stage was not set to grant them bail.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise department officials were named as accused in the CBI and the ED FIRs.

