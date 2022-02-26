Delhi Experiences Surprise Rain, Hailstorm; Similar Weather Expected To Continue Today

The national capital Delhi experienced surprise rainfall along with harsh winds on late Friday evening. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same in Delhi for the next few hours. Speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely on Saturday, February 26 too.

As per IMD scientists, Delhi's light rains are influenced by a western disturbance. According to Meteorological Analysis of IMD, the Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over east Afghanistan & neighbourhood, and it now lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above sea level.

The weather department further predicted that more hailstorms are likely over Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) in the next 24 hours. It is to be noted that many places over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and a few places over West Bengal & Sikkim and isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, also witnessed rainfall on Friday.

Delhi weather

As per the latest update by IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over a few places and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over the adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR.

26/02/2022: 02:40 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Narora, Sahaswan, Badayun, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/o1ORsH2aHi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

It was earlier mentioned by the weather department that strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely over Delhi, north Rajasthan, south Punjab, south Haryana, & adjoining West Uttar Pradesh on February 25 and 26.

As per the IMD report, a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand on February 26.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the next two days, IMD predicts fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region and light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India. Scattered light rainfall is likely over Islands, Kerala & Mahe and Arunachal Pradesh.

Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall activity can b observed over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in temperatures is very likely over most parts of the country.

(Image: PTI/ANI)