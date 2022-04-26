Delhi: Experts Suggest Fresh COVID-19 Infection Spreading Among Those Not Exposed To Virus

Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, medical experts believe that fresh cases of infections are being observed in people who have not been exposed to the virus previously.

Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Senior Paediatrics Pulmonologist, SGRH, described the COVID-19 surge in Delhi as a "mini-surge" and claimed that the surge is being witnessed by people who had previously been unaffected by COVID. He further added that in the current case surge, children are witnessing typical cold-like symptoms. Meanwhile, he also highlighted that despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have remained low and fatalities have been minimal owing to large-scale vaccination across the national capital.

Besides, given the rising coronavirus tally, the Delhi government decided on Tuesday to step up efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distance and sanitation.

Delhi govt steps up efforts to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols

According to officials, around 70 inspection teams have been constituted in all 11 districts of the city to check for violations. Officials claimed that mass awareness programs have been started to educate people about coronavirus appropriate behaviour and encourage them to get vaccinated.

A senior official from South Delhi said that people had become complacent regarding wearing masks after the fine was withdrawn. But the government has reinstated the fine, and violators will be closely monitored, he added.

"At least six enforcement teams have been formed in each of the 11 districts. Some districts also have 8-9 teams, as there are over 70 enforcement teams active across the city at the moment. More such squads will be formed soon to intensify checking drives and crack down on violators," the official told PTI.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had previously withdrawn the penalty for not wearing face masks in public areas on April 2 after COVID cases started dropping for several consecutive weeks. However, the COVID cases have again started plummeting in the national capital, and the positive rate has been on the rise for the past few days.

Therefore, the Delhi government reinstated masks and made them necessary in public places on April 22, just three weeks after suspending the mask mandate and also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.



