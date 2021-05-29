Delhi Extends COVID Curbs Till June 7; Eases Norms For Industrial, Construction Activities

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government on Saturday extended the COVID curfew week till 5 am on June 7. However, the government has allowed operations of manufacturing/ production units within closed premises.

Delhi extends COVID-19 curfew

The DDMA extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier. Operations of manufacturing/production units within closed premises in approved industrial areas and construction activities within their worksites shall be allowed outside the containment zones during the curfew period," reads the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31. He had said, "In the meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor with Delhi Disaster Management Authority over unlocking process, it has been decided that construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind."

While urging the people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that the National Capital may have to opt for lockdown if there is an increase in the COVID cases again. The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The daily new case numbers on Saturday have been the lowest over the last two months.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 14,23,690 positive cases, out of which, 13,85,158 have successfully recovered and 23,951 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,141 new cases, 139 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 14,581.

