Delhi: Farmers To Hold Protest In Jantar Mantar On August 22; Security Beefed Up

In a major update, the Delhi Police on Sunday installed cemented barricades and tightened security as well at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border ahead of the farmers' call to protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, scheduled on Monday, August 22. As per media reports, several farmers have already started arriving in the city.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, had announced earlier that they would begin a 75-hour sit-in protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday, August 18, to raise their voices over pending demands, that include a Minimum Support Price guarantee.

Notably, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the SKM, Rakesh Tikait, was detained by Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital to take part in the same protest.

The SKM and other farmers' groups are organising a 'mahapanchayat' at the Jantar Mantar on Monday and they will pass through the jurisdiction of the outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad.

SKM Holds 'Rail Roko Andolan'

On July 31, members of the SKM held a four-hour long 'Rail-Roko Aandolan' in Punjab's Amritsar demanding the proper implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Farmers from Punjab occupied a number of rail routes as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statewide protest against the Centre "reneging on its promises" after the protest against the now-repealed farm regulations was withdrawn last year.

The SKM, on July 19, rejected the government's committee on MSP, saying "so-called farmer leaders" who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members. Earlier, the government had formed a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

While speaking to the media, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, "Trains were suspended throughout Punjab from 11 am to 3 pm. Legal guarantee for the minimum support price and justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case are among the demands of the farmers."