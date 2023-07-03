Delhi Feels The Need To Build Flood-resilient City As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Monsoon

As the monsoon clouds hover over Delhi, the city braces itself for another season of tumultuous challenges. Amid waterlogged streets and overwhelmed drainage systems, the residents of the national capital, dedicated disaster management teams, and innovative urban planners strive to conquer the monsoon chaos and transform Delhi into a flood-resilient metropolis.

The arrival of the monsoon in Delhi brings several challenges that accompany the annual downpour. The onset of the rainy season in Delhi-NCR lay a familiar set of hurdles - flooding, waterlogging, and infrastructure woes - that test the preparedness of government authorities and the resilience of its residents.

The monsoon rains often lead to flooding in several parts of the city with low-lying areas at risk of inundation. Streets are dominated by waterlogging, disrupting the flow of traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Delhiites face extreme challenges

Manoj Sharma, a South Delhi resident, expressed his discomfort and asserted, "Every year, our locality becomes submerged in water, making it nearly impossible to navigate. It's a recurring nightmare that affects our daily lives."

Waterlogging exacerbates the situation, further impeding movement and creating hazardous conditions. Footpaths turn into puddles, rendering pedestrians vulnerable to accidents and inconveniencing their commute. Experts attribute the waterlogging issue to inadequate drainage infrastructure and encroachment on natural water channels.

Renowned meteorologist Dr Kavita Kapoor said, "The unchecked urbanization and rapid concretization have severely affected the natural water flow, leading to increased waterlogging during monsoons."

(Commuters brave through waterlogged Delhi road | Image: PTI)

How prepared is the government?

In response to these challenges, the government authorities have implemented various disaster management plans to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall. They have been working on improving drainage systems, cleaning and desilting of stormwater drains, and deploying water pumps in flood-prone areas.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and coordinating with various departments to ensure the safety and well-being of residents," stated Rakesh Verma, a government official overseeing disaster management efforts.

Despite these measures, the impact of monsoon challenges on the lives of Delhi residents cannot be understated. The disruptions caused by flooding and waterlogging often result in delays, damage to property, and compromised safety. However, the indomitable spirit of the Delhiites shines through as they adapt to these challenges year after year.

Community-driven initiatives

Many residents actively participate in community-driven initiatives to address the issues at hand. Rajeshwari Singh, a local volunteer, said, "We organize cleanliness drives and create awareness about waste disposal to mitigate the flooding and waterlogging problems. Small steps can make a big difference."

While the road ahead remains challenging, experts and authorities emphasize the need for sustainable urban planning, improved drainage infrastructure, and stricter regulations to mitigate the monsoon challenges faced by Delhi.

Dr Kapoor emphasized, "A comprehensive approach that considers both short-term and long-term measures is crucial to address the monsoon-related issues. It requires a collective effort from the government, residents, and stakeholders to build a more resilient Delhi."

In the face of adversity, Delhi continues to battle the monsoon trials, exemplifying the spirit of resilience and determination. With concerted efforts and a focus on sustainable solutions, it is hoped that Delhi will gradually overcome these challenges and transform into a "Delhi's Monsoon Trials: Battling Flooding, Waterlogging, and Resilience"

As the monsoon clouds cast their shadow over Delhi, certain areas within the city face a more pronounced set of challenges. The onset of the rainy season in Delhi NCR brings with it a heightened risk of flooding, severe waterlogging, and infrastructure woes in places like South Delhi, Old Delhi, and Dwarka.

Low-lying areas most vulnerable

Low-lying areas in South Delhi, such as Malviya Nagar, Saket, and Lajpat Nagar, often find themselves grappling with flooding as the rainwater accumulates due to inadequate drainage systems. Streets transform into temporary rivers, posing difficulties for commuters and residents alike.

(Commuters push their vehicle down the waterlogged road in Delhi | Image: PTI)

"Every year, our neighbourhood becomes inundated, and the stagnant water causes a lot of inconvenience and health hazards," laments Ritu Gupta, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

In Old Delhi, renowned for its historical charm, areas like Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Daryaganj face unique challenges during the monsoon. The narrow lanes and encroached drains contribute to significant waterlogging, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to navigate through the congested streets.

The shopkeepers in Chandni Chowk express their concerns, stating, "The waterlogging disrupts our business and poses risks to our merchandise. It's a recurring problem that needs immediate attention."

Dwarka, a suburban area in Southwest Delhi, also experiences its fair share of monsoon woes. The rapid urbanization and inadequate infrastructure in this region exacerbate waterlogging issues during heavy rainfall. Commuters and residents face difficulties manoeuvring through waterlogged roads and inundated underpasses.

"The situation worsens every monsoon. We face numerous problems due to waterlogging, including traffic congestion and damage to vehicles," shares Ankit Sharma, a resident of Dwarka.

Delhi government's action plan

The challenges posed by flooding and waterlogging have prompted government authorities to implement various measures to address the issues. These include the improvement of drainage systems, cleaning and desilting of stormwater drains, and the deployment of water pumps in flood-prone areas across the city.

As the city battles these monsoon trials, the resilience and determination of Delhiites shine through. Local communities, residents' welfare associations, and volunteers actively engage in initiatives to mitigate the challenges faced by their respective neighbourhoods. They organise cleanliness drives, monitor waste disposal, and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable urban planning.

A collaborative approach to tackle challenges

While the road ahead remains challenging, it is crucial for the government, residents, and stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable solutions. By focusing on long-term measures and investing in robust infrastructure, Delhi can gradually overcome the monsoon challenges faced by its most vulnerable areas, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for all residents.

The Delhi Jal Board has allocated a budget of Rs. 500 crores ($67 million) for monsoon-related infrastructure upgrades. Shelly Oberoi, a government official, highlights their efforts, stating, "We are taking proactive measures to ensure better flood control and drainage management across the city."