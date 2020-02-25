Final Respects Paid To Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal Who Was Martyred In Clashes

On Tuesday, final respects were paid to Delhi Police Head constable Ratan Lal after his body was brought to Kingsway Camp in New Delhi. Head constable Ratan Lal was killed during the violent CAA clashes that broke out in North-East Delhi on Monday. Besides head constable Ratan Lal, 4 civilians lost their lives and 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.

Read: MHA states 'situation under control' after constable dies in violence in North-east Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik gave his shoulder to the constable's coffin, Special CP Robin Hibu was also seen paying his tributes. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and MoS are also expected to pay their tributes to the martyred constable. Soon after, the constable's body will be sent to his home town in Rajasthan where his last rites will be performed. Lal is survived by his wife and three children who have been devastated after learning about his death in the violent clashes.

Read: Head constable killed in clashes over CAA; Sec 144 imposed at 10 locations in N-E Delhi

While speaking to Republic TV, Ratan Lal's uncle said, "We are proud that he got martyred on his duty; however no one from the government has come and paid condolences to us. We appeal to the government to pay attention to this incident and help share our sadness."

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Read: Harsh Vardhan condemns Delhi violence, prays for 'peace' for martyred constable

Read: Anupam Kher condoles Delhi head constable's death, demands 'culprit be caught & punished'