Delhi Finance Dept Orders To Stop Salaries Of 'specialists' Terminated On LG's Direction

The Delhi government's finance department on Thursday directed all departments not to release the salaries of over 400 consultants, specialists, fellows and advisers who have been terminated on the lieutenant governor's direction.

The order was issued to pay and accounts officers of the Delhi government by the controller of accounts, finance.

In the communication, the officials were directed to ensure that salaries are not released to those engaged without the LG's approval as fellows, associate fellows, advisers, deputy advisers, specialists, senior research officers or consultants.

"All the Pay and Accounts Officers are directed to comply with the above instructions failing which action, as may deem fit, may be initiated against the concerned Pay and Accounts Officer for violation of the Constitutional Provisions on Reservation," it read.

This comes a day after the Delhi government's services department wrote to all departments, boards and commissions to stop the engagement of fellows and advisers without the lieutenant governor's approval.

Saxena recently approved the termination of services of around 437 specialists appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP dispensation to various departments and agencies of the city government. The LG cited irregularities in their engagements for the move.

The services department also asked the finance department not to release salaries to those engaged without the LG's approval.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the termination of specialists will strangulate the Delhi government and its services and hoped that the Supreme Court will quash it.

Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday said the Kejriwal government has challenged the termination of the fellows, advisers and other specialists in the Supreme Court.