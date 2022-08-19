Delhi: FIR Lodged After Locals Brutally Thrash Man Caught Stealing And Shave His Head

The Delhi police in Wazirabad village have taken action against people who brutally assaulted an individual caught stealing. The man was allegedly caught red-handed stealing a water motor. A man was seen hammering the individual with jabs after jabs after the latter's head was being shaved by another person.

The Delhi police stated action has been initiated under various sections of the IPC against the people involved in assaulting the accused, “Locals of Wazirabad village caught a thief red-handed, accusing him of stealing a water motor. They beat him up & shaved his head. Legal action under various sections of IPC has been initiated against the alleged persons in this regard,” said a Delhi police official.

Brutal assault on alleged thief; video goes viral

In a video that went viral on social media, one could see the alleged thief's head being shaved. A person then intervened in the act and got further agitated after the alleged thief stared at him. The former then thrashed the latter with back-to-back hits on his face followed by kicks on his body and even on his head.

According to reports, the person alleged was also made to clean the drain.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated against the people and an investigation is underway, DCP Kalsi said.