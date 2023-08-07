Delhi: FIR Lodged Against AAP Councillor On Charges Of Assaulting Woman

An FIR was lodged against an AAP councillor from Delhi's Maidan Gardhi area on Sunday on charges of assaulting a woman. Charges of molestation were also pressed against the Delhi councillor. The incident took place on August 2, and a counter-FIR was registered in response to the complaints from both sides, the police stated.

The officer said that based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 354-B, 509, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

What is the case?

The Police stated that a PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding a quarrel on August 2.

The complainant told the police that her brother-in-law, Vashistha Choudhary, had verbally abused her while she was speaking with her sister-in-law. She also claimed that Choudhary had also molested and assaulted her physically.

"She further alleged that Manoj Mishra, Krishna Mishra, and Shubhankar Choudhary also joined in and assaulted her and her son. Locals from the Maidan Garhi village, including Mahavir Singh alias Chavanni, Umed Singh (councillor of Maidan Garhi), and Rahul Dagar also assaulted them," the police said based on her statement.

Manoj Mishra (57), a day after the incident on August 3, filed a complaint against the complainant woman and her family members.

Mishra alleged that his daughter was attacked by the complainant woman and her family members. A counter-FIR was lodged based on Mishra’s complaint.

(With agency inputs)