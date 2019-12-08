Delhi Fire: Serious Negligence On Part Of BJP-run MCD, Alleges AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

After the death of nearly forty-three people in a fire that broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi, Aam Admi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) run by BJP for the horrific fire that killed more than forty people and injured many.

While talking to a news agency, the AAP leader expressed his sadness over the incident and said, "A lot of people have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The fire service personnel acted bravely and saved a lot of lives. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, it was MCD's responsibility to shut it down. How did MCD allow the factory to run? Delhi Fire Service has clarified that it gave a no-objection certificate to the factory."

AAP MP, Sanjay Singh: If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then, it was responsibility of Municipal Corporation of Delhi to shut it. How did MCD allow the factory to run? Delhi Fire Service has clarified that it didn't give a no objection certificate to the factory. pic.twitter.com/YvUCzLWyw7 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

The Aam Admi Party leader also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed sadness over the incident. He wrote, "It was an extremely sad event. Many people have lost their lives, while several who were injured are being treated in hospitals. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. Strict action should be taken against the guilty."

दिल्ली अग्निकांड: अत्यंत दुःखद घटना कई लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई घायलों का इलाज अस्पतालों में चल रहा है प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि मृतकों की पुण्य आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें उनके परिजनों को ये अपार कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही हो। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 8, 2019

The fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several labourers and their families, leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

