Delhi: Fire breaks out at car showroom in Mayapuri

A fire broke out at a car showroom in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, fire service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

A call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and 19 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said, adding that fire-fighting operations are underway.