Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out At Paper Factory In Patparganj Industrial Area

A major fire has broken out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Police, one person has died in the fire. As many as 35 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. "We have declared it as the fire of medium category," said a fire official.

The fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area. The fire that started at around 2:40 am engulfed the ground, first and second floor of the three-storey building. The blaze is now under control, said the officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area today, one person dead. 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7syFT5yF7V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Peeragarhi fire incident

This latest incident comes after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in which a fire brigade personnel succumbed to his injuries after being trapped for a long time. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the firefighter's family who lost his life. "Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society," Kejriwal said.

In another incident, a few weeks back, nine people, including three children, were killed in a fire at a cloth warehouse in northwest Delhi. Last month, 43 people were killed when they were trapped in a massive blaze at an illegal bag-and-paper factory near central Delhi. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had described the Anaj Mandi fire incident as a "catastrophe" that was waiting to happen". About 100-150 people were sleeping in the building when the fire broke out and most of the victims choked to death.

