Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Two Factories In Narela

A fire broke out at two different factories in the Narela Industrial area of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. Seven fire tenders managed to douse the flames at the factory that manufactured 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf bowl and plate). No casualties or injuries have been reported from the factory.

On the other hand, fire fighting operations are underway at the other factory, where the fire broke out at around 4:52 am. Further details are awaited.

Fire in Kirari

Earlier on Monday, nine people lost their lives and 10 people were left injured in a fire that had emerged in a cloth godown at Kirari town in Delhi.

A call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12:30 am on Monday after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire safety equipment and only one staircase.

While the fire was brought under control by 3:50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were found injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.

Among the children were six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said. The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) — also died in the fire. The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr. Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

