Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In West Delhi's Mundka, 20 Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out in a plywood factory in Mundka, West Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday, according to Delhi Fire Service officials. This comes a week after the Anaj Mandi tragedy in which 43 people were killed when a fire broke out in an illegal factory in Central Delhi. There have been no reports of casualties as of now, but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory. According to fire officials, a call was received about the fire at Mundka at around 5 am after which around 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Officials said that it would take some time to take control of the fire and relief work is underway. The fire which had started in the plywood factory then spread to a nearby bulb factory as well.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a godown in Mundka area. 21 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/Omx5IleMav — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Anaj Mandi Tragedy

At least 43 people were killed and 60 were injured when a fire broke out at an illegal factory in a crowded area near central Delhi last week on Sunday. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation. The Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident and declared a compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured.

(with inputs from agencies)