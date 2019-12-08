As Delhi Fire Kills Over 40, CM Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Probe; Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Anaj Mandi area where a massive fire broke out in the early hours on Sunday which has claimed over 40 lives. Addressing the media, Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and declared a compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. He also said that his government will provide free medical treatment to the injured.

'I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it'

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is a very sad incident that has taken place today. More than 40 people have died, I don't know the exact number of casualties yet. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Exact cause of fire is not known yet. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government."

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

PM Modi describes the incident as 'horrific'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and described the fire at the Anaj Mandi as 'horrific'. He also informed about the authorities providing possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.

The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences

दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी मे, भीषण आग लगने से कईयो की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं ।



मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।#delhifire — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2019

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Anaj Mandi

A massive fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, at least 43 people have died in the incident and many have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

