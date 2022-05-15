Delhi: Fire Department Assures Narela Blaze Under Complete Control After Hours Of Efforts

In an update pertaining to the massive fire that broke out at a factory in North Delhi's Narela on Saturday night, the Delhi fire department has confirmed that the blaze is now under control. The fire department informed that the blaze was brought ‘under complete control’ after hours of effort on Sunday. The officers had earlier informed that they were facing troubles in dousing the fire off completely due to the ‘small pockets’ and high depth of the building.

The Delhi fire department on Sunday confirmed that the fire was completely under control. The fire tenders on duty informed me that no reports of injuries were reported. “The fire was caused due to the short circuit. Here, no casualties and reports of injury have been reported,” confirmed Station Officer of Delhi Fire Department, Om Prakash.

“We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working. We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here,” he told ANI. According to the fire tender, the blaze was caused due to a short circuit and a complete report is yet to be made. Earlier in the day, the fire was declared to fall under the “medium category” as it couldn’t be doused off completely due to the lack of water reaching the “small pockets” of the factory.

Narela fire under control

Earlier on Sunday morning, the fire department had stated that the blaze that broke out on Saturday night would be controlled in 2-3 hours. Notably, 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the firefighting operation continued.

Sharing details of the situation, ADO AK Sharma, Fire Dept had told ANI that the firefighters are unable to enter the factory due to the high heat in the building and thus, they are pouring water from outside. He also mentioned that the fire, which was completely put off last night, started again after materials inside the building continued to catch fire. Delhi Fire Service informed that no one was trapped inside or injured.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI