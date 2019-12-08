Delhi Fire: FIR Registered Against Absconding Factory Owner

Amid the tragic loss of 43 lives in the fire at Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday, an FIR has been registered against Rihan, the owner of the building under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. According to reports, however, the owner is absconding. The visuals that were captured on CCTV camera shows sparks from an electrical outlet during the early hours on Sunday morning. Currently, the NDRF has doused the fire and search operation is underway.

Rehan (in pic), the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him and he is currently absconding. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/LBGx0msMED — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Earlier offering monetary relief to the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the victims' next of kin and Rs. 50,000 each to those who are injured in the accident. Previously, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs. 10 lakh to victim's kin and Rs. 1 lakh to injured victims along with free treatment. BJP Delhi too offered compensation to the victims.

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi.



PM has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 8, 2019

The fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several labourers and their families, leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

