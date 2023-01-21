Delhi: Fire In Connaught Place Hotel, No One Injured, Say Officials

A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the hotel is in 'F' block of Connaught Place.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control at around 10.35 am and the cooling process is underway, they added. PTI NIT RC