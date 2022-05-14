The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday issued a statement on the fire in Delhi's Mundka area, announcing that it had directed all Zonal Deputy Commissioners to carry out a detailed survey of the areas falling under their jurisdiction. The survey has been ordered to prevent a similar mishap, causing a tragic loss of precious lives, and to find out whether any industrial or prohibited activity is going on in non-conforming areas.

"An unfortunate incident of a fire broke out in Mundka area on 13/05/2022 (Friday) wherein many precious human lives were lost and many other persons got injured. It is learnt that the fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit. In order to prevent the recurrence of such tragic and unfortunate incidents, all the Zonal Dy Commissioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation are hereby directed that a detailed survey of the areas falling under their respective zonal jurisdiction be carried out by constituting interdepartmental teams of officers/officials to find out whether any industrial/prohibited activity is going-on in non-conforming areas," said the NDMC in a statement.

The civic body further directed that in case of detection of any prohibited/industrial activities in non-conforming areas, notices as per relevant provisions of the DMC Act, 1957 be issued immediately to all such units, and relevant punitive action be taken against such premises including the owners/occupiers as per the provisions of the law. "The exercise must be completed within 10 days and an Action Taken Report be submitted to the Additional Commisieror, I/c Factory Licensing Department."

Delhi Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people had to be rescued by breaking the windows and with ropes to bring them out of the burning building. Ultimately, the flames were brought under control after 7 hours.

At least 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment. Officials have stated that the bodies of the victims have been severely charred. Identification of the victims is currently underway.