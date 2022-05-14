Delhi Fire: Police Registers FIR; Detains Company Owners Harish Goel And Varun Goel

In a recent update pertaining to a major fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, police have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel who owned a firm on the first floor and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers. DCP Sameer Sharma has stated that the owner of the building identified as Manish Lakra is currently absconding and will be nabbed soon.

An FIR has been registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

While DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District said, "NDRF team is checking for bodies burnt in the building. So far, 27 bodies have been found and 25 have been identified. Forensic team is yet to analyse the other two bodies".

Additional District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar, commenting on the Mundka fire tragedy said, they received information that between 70-80 people used to work in the building. He stated that further information will be revealed upon additional inquiry and that the police are investigating the matter currently. However, rescuing all the victims is their primary focus at the moment, he added.

Help Desk set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

In a related update, a help desk has been set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where injured people are hospitalised for treatment. Providing details of the help desk, Civil Defence Officer, SP Tomar said, "This is to help the people whose loved ones are missing or injured so that they get the correct information".

"We've received 28 missing person complaints. We're collecting complainants' details & their relation with the missing person. We've put up a helpline number from DM West. They'll be informed as soon as we get any info", Sunil Kumar, Civil Defence, stated.

While a man named Vijay whose wife is missing said, "My wife is missing. She worked as a Sales Manager there. I last spoke to her at 4.10 pm last evening. I called her again, the phone is ringing but nobody is receiving the call." And another woman, Anju has complained about her niece being missing who worked at the building for the last 3 years.

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13 claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

