Delhi Fire: Someone Has To Take Responsibility, Says Gautam Gambhir Demanding Probe

Calling Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire 'tragic', former Indian Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that someone has to take the responsibility of the incident. Talking to a news agency Gautam Gambhir demanded an investigation of the incident and said, "I do not wish to indulge in politics but there must be an investigation into the incident. Someone has to take responsibility, it is a tragic incident."

"Someone is responsible for it and someone should be given punishment for it," he added.

Gambhir also took to his official Twitter handle and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the incident.

Extremely sad to hear about the tragic fire in Anaaj Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 8, 2019

Delhi fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several labourers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

FIR filed against the factory owner

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police filed an FIR on the owners and other renters who occupied the factory premises. Delhi CP has transferred the case to the Crime branch. Forensic investigation is currently underway. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bharadwaj has confirmed that the main owner of the factory - Rehan is absconding. NDRF team too is currently on-site to help with rescue operations.

