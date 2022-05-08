Hours after the horrifying incident of a gunfight was reported from Delhi, recently released CCTV footage pertaining to the incident reveal two attackers firing upon a white car. The incident transpired on the busy roads of the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi.

According to the CCTV footage, two attackers can be seen casually walking toward a white car soon after which, they start to fire. They stop shooting when other vehicles pass by and afterwards, they again load their gun and continue firing.

The attackers were then seen running behind the car. A few minutes later, a third person comes to the scene on a bike. The two attackers sit on the bike and continue chasing the car.

Delhi firing

In the late hours of Saturday, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi. Following the incident, the police and top officials were deployed at the spot. Two people are reported to have suffered injuries during the attack while Delhi Police has informed that more details regarding the attack are awaited.

Shooting in East Delhi

Earlier in February, a group of 15 people armed with guns, baseball bats and sticks ran amok in densely populated areas of east Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar Extension and Laxmi Nagar, shooting indiscriminately. The firing claimed the life of a 23-year-old property dealer.

Police said that in the two firing incidents, the assailants shot at least 15 bullets. They further mentioned that two cars and a scooter were damaged by the goons in a congested lane in Ganesh Nagar Extension, where the first incident took place. However, this incident ended up being a case of mistaken identity. An Investigator informed that the gang was actually looking for a businessman but ended up at the wrong address.

