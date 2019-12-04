Delhi: First 100 Wi-Fi Hotspots To Be Launched On Dec 16, Details Of Locations Inside

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, December 4, announced that the Delhi government will launch free Wi-Fi facilities across the national capital from December 16. The Aam Admi Party's Twitter handle divulged names of the places in which the first 100 Wi-Fi hotspots will be launched. Locations where the first 100 Wi-Fi will be launched include Adarsh Nagar, Badli, Malviya Nagar, Moti Nagar, Seema Puri and Shahdara.

List of locations where the first 100 Wi-Fi hotspots will be inaugurated by Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal on December 16.#AAPKaWiFi pic.twitter.com/EHCPpLNgxD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 4, 2019

Target of 11,000 hotspots

After the launch of the first 100 Wi-Fi hotspots, the government plans to install 500 hotspots every week, eventually leading into a set target of 11,000 hotspots in six months. The public-private partnership (PPP) project will entail in an investment of around Rs 100 crore with the Delhi government paying charges to the partnering companies per hotspot on a monthly basis.

Once deployed, people in Delhi will be able to use free WiFi with speeds ranging from 50Mbps per hotspot (as per cabinet note) to 100Mbps (as per preliminary estimate) with a data limit of 15GB per month (1.5GB a day) per user. Hotspots will be available across bus stands (4,000), markets and RWAs (7,000) with every hotspot being able to support 150-200 concurrent users.

The service will reportedly be accessible via an app that users will need to sign into after completing a KYC process. Once signed in, users will be able to move between multiple hotspot zones connecting to free WiFi automatically.

Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal announced 'Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all'. He said households consuming 200 units or less power will now get a 'Zero Bill' every month. However, if a household will use more than 200 units, then existing rates of electricity will apply. He added that those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get a 50 percent power subsidy from the Delhi government. He also implemented free bus rides scheme for women in the national capital and announced free rides for women in the metro as well.

