Delhi Flood Fury: Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meet, BJP Stages Protest

The national capital continues to grapple with a severe waterlogging and flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall. In response to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at the Delhi Secretariat today (July 10). Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena and other concerned officers will attend the meeting, which will also discuss the unprecedented rise in the water level of river Yamuna.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in ITO, led by Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva. The recent heavy downpours have unleashed chaos in various parts of Delhi, leaving residents stranded and disrupting their daily lives.

Commuters have faced difficulties navigating flooded streets, while homes and businesses have suffered extensive damage. Anger among the residents has grown, with many blaming the AAP government for its alleged failure to effectively address the recurring waterlogging issue.

CM Kejriwal's decision to convene an emergency meeting reflects the gravity of the deteriorating situation in the national capital. The meeting will bring together government officers and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains and formulate a comprehensive plan to combat the waterlogging and flood-related challenges.

BJP to stage mega protest

Meanwhile, the BJP's protest near the AAP office at ITO will serve as a platform for expressing the concerns and grievances of the affected residents. The BJP has accused the AAP government of neglecting the deteriorating drainage system, which has exacerbated the situation. The protest aims to draw attention to the need for immediate action, enhanced preparedness for heavy rainfall, and the implementation of long-term solutions to prevent recurring waterlogging in Delhi.

Both the emergency meeting and the BJP's protest underscore the urgency of the situation and the demand for swift action. While the government focuses on coordinating efforts to tackle the waterlogging crisis, the protest aims to hold the AAP government accountable for the present state of affairs. The BJP believes that the protest will exert pressure on the ruling party and emphasize the necessity of effective measures to alleviate the suffering of Delhi's residents.

The heavy rains and waterlogging highlight the dire need for comprehensive planning, infrastructure improvements, and efficient management to mitigate the impact of waterlogging and floods in the future. The city's residents eagerly await tangible solutions that will prevent their lives from being disrupted every time heavy rains lash the capital.

"Rome was burning, Nero was playing flute"

"While Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute," said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, taking a dig at Kejriwal who was campaigning in Panchkula when heavy rains battered his home city.

"Due to Arvind Kejriwal's corruption, Delhi has been submerged, and people are facing problems, but away from all this, Kejriwal is busy baking political bread in Haryana. Arvind Kejriwal has become insensitive. He should be ashamed of leaving Delhi in this condition and going on political tours to other states. How long will Arvind Kejriwal continue to supply food by tweeting? Now even the people of Delhi are saying that we do not want a Chief Minister with Twitter. Shame on Kejriwal," he said.