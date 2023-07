Delhi Floods Causes Major Disruption Of Railways; Check Details Of Cancelled Trains

The flood situation in most parts of the country has led to massive inconvenience causing the Indian Railways to cancel and divert many trains. Trains across the Northern Railway zone in routes of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled. The Railway ministry cited flood on tracks as the major reason for the trains not being able to run on these routes.

According to fresh data given by Railway Ministry, 400 passenger services were cancelled between July 7-13. In addition to this, about 600 M/E trains were cancelled for about six days.

The Ministry, however, said that all 400 trains were not cancelled completely. About 250 trains have been cancelled in 6-7 days which makes about 35 cancellations per day. Most of the trains are partially cancelled and terminated on Northern Railway routes.

Citing the Delhi floods, the Railway Ministry released data saying the train movement between Delhi Junction to Delhi Shahdara has been temporarily suspended from 6 am on July 11 to July 13 as the water level in Yamuna is on the rise at Old Railway Bridge. The train movement will remain suspended till the time water level goes to the normal mark. Following is the number of trains suspended from July 11.

July 11 - 129 trains suspended

July 12- 126 trains suspended

July 13- 62 trains suspended.

This data shows the cancelled trains on the route above Old Yamuna Bridge.

Complete list of cancelled trains

12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express JCO 13.07.2023.

15904 Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express JCO 13.07.2023.

14522 Ambala Cantt- Delhi Express JCO 13.07.2023.

14332 Kalka- Delhi Express JCO 13.07.2023.

04147 Saharanpur- Ambala JCO 13.07.2023.

14682 Jalandhar Cantt- New Delhi JCO 13.07.2023.

14887 Rishikesh- Barmer Express JCO 13.07.2023.

12058 Una Himanchal –Ambala Cantt JCO 13.07.2023.

14553/54 Delhi- Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi JCO 13.07.2023.

18309 Sambalpur – Jammu Tawi JCO 13.07.2023.

22447/48 New Delhi- Amb-Andaura- New Delhi JCO 13.07.2023.

14218 Chandigarh- Prayagraj Sangam JCO 13.07.2023.

12411 Chandigarh-Amritsrar JCO 13/07/2023.

01622 Saharanpur-Delhi JCO 13.07.2023

01619 Delhi- Saharanpur JCO 12.07.2023.

04373 Saharanpur- Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

22458/57 Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal- Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh –Puri JCO 13.07.2023.

04361/62 Haridwar-Rishikesh-Haridwar JCO 13.07.2023.

15119 Banaras- Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

04572/04573 Dhuri-Sirsa-ludhiana Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04567 Ambala- Nagal Dam Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04374 Dehradun-Saharanpur Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04351 Delhi- Hisar Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04368 Hisar- Rewari Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04367 Rewari – Hisar Special JCO 13.07.2023.

04352 Hisar- Delh Special JCO 14.07.2023.

04470 Delhi –Rewari Special JCO 13.07.2023

04500 Rewari- Delhi JCO 13.07.2023.

14521/22 Delhi- Ambala Cantt- Delhi Intercity JCO 13.07.2023.

14331 JCO Delhi-Kalka Express 13.07.2023.

12056 Dehradun- New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express JCO 13.07.2023 & 14.07.2023.

12055 New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express JCO 13.07.2023 & 14.07.2023.

18477 Puri- Yog Nagari Rishikesh JCO 14.07.2023,& 15.07.2023.

20412 Saharanpur- Delhi Express JCO 13.07.2023.

15530 Anand Vihar Terminal Saharsa JCO 13.07.2023.

14114 Dehradun- Suhedarganj JCO 13.07.2023.

15006 Dehradun –Gorakhpur JCO 13.07.2023.

15120 Dehradun- Varanasi JCO 13.07.2023.

14631 Dehradun – Amritsar JCO 13.07.2023.

14609 Rishikesh- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra JCO 13.07.2023.

14711 Rishikesh- Sri Ganganagar JCO 13.07.2023.

04364/63 Rishikesh-Haridwar-Rishkesh JCO 13.07.2023.

13010 Yog Nagari Rishikesh JCO 13.07.2023.

12017 New Delhi- Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

12238 Jammu Tawi- Varanasi JCO 13.07.2023.

13006 Howrah –Amritsar JCO 13.07.2023.

14508/14507 Fazilka- Delhi- Fazilka JCO 14.07.2023

14522//14521 Delhi- Ambala Cantt- Delhi JCO 14.07.2023

12057/12058 New Delhi- Una Himachal- New Delh JCO 14.07.2023

15014/15013 Kathgodam- Jaisalmer- Kathgodam JCO 13.07.2023

14724/14723 Bhiwani-Kanpur Central- Bhiwani JCO 13.07.2023

12037/12038 Kotdwar- Delhi -Kotdwar JCO 14.07.2023

14041 JCO Delhi Dehradun JCO 13.07.2023.

15035/15036 Delhi-Kathgodam-Delhi JCO 14.07.2023.

25013 Moradabad- Ramnagar Express JCO 15.07.2023.

25017 Ramnagar- Moradabad Express JCO 13.07.2023.

25035 Moradabad- Ramnagar Express JCO 14.07.2023.

25036 Ramnagar- Moradabad Express JCO 14.07.2023.

Complete list of diverted trains

14312 Bhuj-Bareilly Express JCO 12.07.2023 via Delhi Sarai Rohilla –New Delhi –Sahibababd- Ghaziabad.

12372 Bikanare –Howrah- Express JCO 13.07.2023 via Delhi Sarai Rohilla –New Delhi –Sahibababd- Ghaziabad.

14645 Jaisalmer- Jammu Tawi Express JCO 12.07.2023 via Delhi –Sahibababd- Ghaziabad.

15909 Dibrugarh- Lalgarh JCO 11.07.2023 via Sahibababd- New Delhi- Delhi KishanGanj.

14645 Jaisalmer- Jammu Tawi Express JCO 12.07.2023 via Delhi –Panipat- Ambala.

19223 Ahmedabad –Jammu Tawi Express JCO 13.07.2023 via Firozpur- Ludhiana- Jalandhar Cantt. -Pathankot.

19224 Jammu Tawi- Ahmedabad Express JCO 14.07.2023 via Pathankot- Jalandhar Cantt. Ludhiana- Firozpur.

19225 Jodhpur- Jammu Tawi Express JCO 13.07.2023 via Firozpur- Ludhiana- Jalandhar

Number of train cancellations so far

1. 201 Mail Express trains have been cancelled by the Ministry of Railways.

2. 199 Passenger trains have been cancelled.

3. 92 Trains were terminated before they reached their destination.

4. 68 Trains had to leave the station before the departure time.

The Ministry of Railways has circulated information regarding cancellation and diversion of all trains on Ministry's website and also on the IRCTC website. The Ministry said that the situation at several places is tough and tracks are full of water. Meanwhile, clearance of the tracks is being done and all zones are being monitored through the control room.