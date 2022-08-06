Last Updated:

Delhi: Gang Of Metro Cable Thieves Busted; Police Arrests 4 After DMRC Complaint

The police recovered pieces of cable wire approximately of 30 metres in length and also a Tara Ace truck, which was used for the theft in Delhi.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Delhi

Image: Pixabay / PTI


The police cracked a case of the theft of cable wires along the Metro line between Kalkaji and Govind Puri metro station. The accused were arrested with the help of a special team and pieces of cable wire of approximately 30 metres length was recovered from them, apart from a Tata Ace truck, which was used for the theft.

An official of the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) lodged a complaint on July 22 at the Okhla Vihar police station about the theft of cables between the two metro stations on July 20. 

An 8-member dedicated team for investigation

Following the FIR filed at the police station, a separate 8-member team was formed under the leadership of Om Prakash Meena, ACP Metro. The team was supervised by Jitendra Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Metro).

The team began the investigation by thoroughly questioning the vendors and shopkeepers operating between the Kalkaji and Govind Puri metro stations and near the location from where the cables were stolen. The police suspected that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park, near the spot from where the cables were stolen, could have been actively used for the theft. 

In parallel, the police also took the help of the technical support team, which provided some crucial clues in the case, with regard to the probable miscreants, who could have carried out the theft. 

Case cracked

The police got the decisive lead in the case when a security guard in the DDA park revealed another security person, Mohsin, who happened to work for the same company as his at the Okhla Mandi, came to the DDA park along with 5-6 accomplices on July 20 and stole the cables from the metro track, dumped it in the Tata Ace vehicle and left. 

The police, acting on the specific input, arrested Mohsin from the Okhla mandi and on further interrogation, he also gave away the names of his associates - Kaleem, Musa, Saif Ali, Najar, Majid, Sameer, who were a part of the conspiracy and involved in the theft.

Four of them were arrested by the police. However, the probe in the case is still in progress and the rest of the culprits will be arrested soon, the police said.

