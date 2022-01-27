Delhi Gangrape: Kejriwal Urges Amit Shah, LG Baijal To Take Strict Action; 'Very Shameful'

Following the horrendous gang-rape incident in Delhi's Shahdara District, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to step up and to 'take strict action'. Reacting to the 'shameful' incident, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crime and criminals at any cost."

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "This is very shameful. How did the criminals get so much courage? I urge the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to instruct the police to take strict action, pay attention to the law and order situation. Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crime and criminals at any cost."

ये बेहद शर्मनाक है। अपराधियों की इतनी हिम्मत हो कैसे गई? केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री जी और उपराज्यपाल जी से मैं आग्रह करता हूँ कि पुलिस को सख़्त एक्शन लेने के निर्देश दें, क़ानून व्यवस्था पर ध्यान दें। दिल्लीवासी इस तरह के जघन्य अपराध और अपराधियों को किसी भी क़ीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। https://t.co/aAinx2Sbti — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2022

Vivek Vihar rape case

A woman, on Thursday, was gang-raped, forced to go bald and paraded on the roads of Vivek Vihar for over an hour. Delhi Police has nabbed four accused and an investigation is underway, DCP Shahdara Sathyasundaram has said.

While exhaustive mental counselling is being provided to the rape survivor, it was brought to the fore that the crime was committed over 'personal enmity'.

"An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District today. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim," Delhi Police tweeted.

"Taking quick action on behalf of the police in the case of sexual violence against a woman in Shahdara district, 4 accused have been apprehended. Every possible help is being given to the woman from our side. Delhi Police adopts a policy of zero tolerance in crime against women," it added.

Delhi Commission for Women head Swati Maliwal meets rape survivor

Shortly after the crime was reported, Maliwali stepped up and voiced against the barbaric act. She mentioned her meeting with the victim and said that the girl has 'inhuman wounds' all over her body.

"I met the girl. She told how 3 men gang-raped her & the women standing there instigated them to rape. The girl has inhuman wounds on her body. Her hair was chopped, face blackened, and she was paraded in the area. The oppression of those selling illegal liquor has increased a lot. The police should tighten the noose!" she tweeted.