Delhi Gangrape: NCW Takes Cognisance Of Case, Writes To Delhi Police Commissioner

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the assault on an alleged rape victim in Delhi's Shahdara locality. The commission has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner for ensuring the immediate arrest of the accused amid security to the victim's family.

"The Commission is distressed with the abysmal alleged incident and the cruelty perpetrated on the victim is highly condemnable in strongest possible words. You are, therefore, required to look into the matter and ensure that all the accused are arrested immediately and booked under the relevant/appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The victim must be provided with the best medical treatment and also, necessary measures must be taken for safety and security of the victim and her family," the commission said.

The NCW added that as per provision 357-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the victim is entitled to compensation as per the Victim Compensation Scheme of the state. "Therefore, the process of compensation must be expedited so that the victim can get financial assistance as per her requirement," it added.

Monstrous Delhi gangrape and abuse

In a shocking development, an alleged rape victim was paraded by her neighbours in Delhi's Shahdara and was beaten amid cheering. Her head was forcibly shaved, her face was blackened and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested four people for alleged gang rape in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district. "An unfortunate incident of sexual assault of a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara district. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim," R Sathiyasundaram, DCP, Shahdara said.

According to the victim's sister, a boy living in their neighbourhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November 2021. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said.

