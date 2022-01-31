Delhi Gangrape: Police Begins Legal Action Against Spreading Fake Information About Victim

Taking strict action against those spreading fake information, Delhi Police has initiated a legal step towards people who spread fake rumours about the victim in the Delhi rape case. According to DCP Shahdara, some people have been posting that the victim has committed suicide on social media which is 'blatantly false'. The police officers are in touch with the victim who is safe.

Delhi Police's appeal to citizens:

"It is a sexual assault case of Kasturba Nagar where some people are spreading fake information on victim and the case through social media, they are posting wrong information, some people are sharing victim's identity, some are trying to give a communal angle on the incident. Some people are spreading wrong rumours like the victim has committed suicide - this is absolutely wrong information and blatantly false. The victim is safe and our police officers just visited the victim, if anyone tries to spread wrong information as such then we will take legal steps against it. We have already taken legal action against those who have spread fake information till now. I request everyone to please not share such information and take this as a responsibility," added DCP Shahdara.

Listen to the Delhi police's statement here:

Delhi rape case: Woman allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by attackers

In another horrifying rape incident from the national capital, on January 27 Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal had shared that a 20-year-old female was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers in Kasturba Nagar Vivek Vihar. The victim was forced to go bald, shield her face with a cloth and walk down the lane for an hour.

"A 20-year-old girl was abducted and raped in Kasturba Nagar Vivek Vihar and then made to go bald and cover her face for an hour," Public Relations Officer, Delhi Commission for Women Rahul Tahiliani shared on Twitter.

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended on Saturday in connection with the case and prior to this two more accused were arrested, reported PTI.

Preliminary investigations indicated the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she was abducted by the family members, who live near her mother’s place. They took her to their house where they allegedly assaulted her. Besides, they chopped her hair and forcefully made her wear a garland of slippers. They then humiliated her in public by parading her, an official had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: DelhiPolice/Twitter