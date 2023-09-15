Delhi Gears Up For Indo-Pacific Multilateral Gatherings: IPACC, IPAMS, And SELF

Adding to its Indo-Pacific strategy, India will host several crucial multilateral events. The Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), and Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) will be held at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt. The Curtain Raiser Event is scheduled for 20 Sep 23, with the main event taking place from 25 to 27 Sep 23. These gatherings will facilitate discussions on security, cooperation, and collective strategies in the Indo-Pacific region.

In this ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, India's strategic outreach to PICs plays a pivotal role in realising its Indo-Pacific vision. These engagements, along with multilateral initiatives, underscore India's commitment to shaping a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where diplomacy, trade, and cooperation intertwine to fortify regional ties.

From Africa to Americas: IPOI’s outreach

In 2019, India launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) at the East Asia Summit, solidifying its commitment to an inclusive Indo-Pacific order. Stretching from the shores of Africa to the Americas, the IPOI reflects India's unwavering dedication to preserving international norms and fostering stability.

Amidst India's efforts to bolster its Indo-Pacific presence, Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have gained prominence. These PICs, encompassing Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, and others, occupy strategically vital positions along maritime trade routes. Recognising their importance, India seeks to enhance relations with PICs, considering historical ties, economic cooperation, and security implications.

India's Four Key Interests in the Pacific Region

India's engagement with PICs is underpinned by four primary interests. Firstly, it seeks to secure resource security, leveraging the vast natural resources of the Pacific Ocean. Secondly, India promotes trade, with significant exports and imports between India and PICs. Thirdly, it aims to garner support from PICs in international forums, particularly regarding its bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Lastly, India acknowledges the historical connections between certain PICs and itself, nurturing longstanding friendships.