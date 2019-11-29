Delhi Government Announces Welfare Scheme For Lawyers

The Delhi government on Friday announced a welfare scheme for the lawyers where a 13-member committee has been constituted to give recommendations on the utilisation of funds. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference said, "In the budget, the AAP government had set aside Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme." He further said that the committee will be headed by Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Kumar Khanna. He will submit the committee's report within ten days.

"वकीलों के लिए ₹50 करोड़ रुपये का फण्ड दे रही है दिल्ली सरकार।



इस कार्य के लिए 13 वकिलों की एक कमेटी बनाई गई है, ये कमेटी 10 दिन में तय करेगी कि ₹50 करोड़ रुपये कहा खर्च होंगे।



राकेश कुमार खन्ना इस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष रहेंगे जो SC बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हैं।" @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ZPo3Hm6jUO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 29, 2019

On the registration of Raw Colonies

Apart from the welfare of lawyers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke about the registrations of raw colonies during the conference. He said, "The Delhi government is constantly fighting for the registration of raw colony. We are clearly saying that the central government should start the registry as soon as possible." He further slammed BJP and said, "The Delhi government had sent the proposal for it on November 12, 2015. But BJP has been missing ever since. If the central government starts the registry, then we will get all the raw colony people registered in 15 days."

"12 नवंबर 2015 को दिल्ली सरकार ने प्रस्ताव भेजा था पर तब से अब तक 5 साल @BJP4India गायब रही, अब चुनाव नजदीक देखकर जनता को झांसा दे रही हैं।



अगर केंद्र सरकार रजिस्ट्री चालू करे तो हम 15 दिनों में सभी कच्ची कॉलोनी वालो को रजिस्ट्री कराकर दे देंगे।" : @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Bqbw6SKxly — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 29, 2019

