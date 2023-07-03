Delhi Government Approves Construction Of New Maintenance Shed For Vande Bharat Trains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam-Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a go ahead for the construction of a new maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains in the national capital. In order to balance modern infrastructure development with environmental conservation, the government has approved the cutting down of trees to clear the land for the project. The proposed maintenance shed will be located in Shakurbasti.

The Railways submitted a proposal to the Delhi Government, requesting permission to remove eight trees and transplant seventy trees to facilitate the project.

"The railways critically need modern infrastructure. This approval will help the nation get better facilities," stated CM Arvind Kejriwal emphasizing Delhi government’s commitment to protect the environment.

Plan to build shed for Vande Bharat trains

Under the approved plan, a total of 78 trees will be either transplanted or removed from the site. To offset this impact, the Railways will plant 780 new saplings. The Delhi Government has however set a condition that the Railways must not harm any additional trees on the site beyond the ones approved for removal. Any violation of this condition will be considered an offense under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

The transplantation of trees will take place near the identified project site, and the Railways has been instructed to start the process promptly and complete it within six months. They will be responsible for submitting progress reports to the Tree Officer and adhering to the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy 2020. Additionally, the Railways will be accountable for maintaining the transplanted trees for the next seven years.

Details on compensatory plantation

In terms of compensatory plantation, the Railways will plant a diverse range of tree species that are suitable for Delhi's soil and climate conditions. Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar, and Arjun are among the species that will be planted as 6-8 feet tall saplings on non-forest lands. The Railways will plant a total of 2,140 saplings within three months of receiving permission to shift the trees.

Furthermore, the Railways has been instructed to handle any trees with bird nests carefully. If a tree is found to have a bird nest, it cannot be felled or transplanted until the birds abandon it. The Railways will also be responsible for sending the lops and tops of the felled trees to the nearest crematorium free of charge within 90 days.

The Delhi Government's approval for the construction of the new maintenance shed emphasizes the importance of balanced development while ensuring environmental protection. With this decision, Delhi takes a step forward in providing improved facilities for the Railways while mitigating the impact on the city's trees and ecosystem.