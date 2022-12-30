Delhi Government Bans All Construction Activities To Prevent Decline Of Air Quality

The government of Delhi has banned all construction and demolition activities to prevent air quality from worsening. The air quality in the national capital is deteriorating as it reached a "very poor" level on Saturday, December 25. The index was recorded at 310 on the air quality meter.

Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi NCR

In view of a spike in air pollution in the national capital, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. It included a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 399 on Friday. It is just two notches below the severe category.

In a review meeting, the Sub-Committee on GRAP noted that the AQI is likely to slip into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

It has directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect. If the Air Quality Index is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition and closure of stone crushers and mining activities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).