Delhi Government Issues Stricter Guidelines On Gatherings, Events As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday resorted to the imposition of stricter guidelines in relation to the arrangement of events such as weddings.

As per the new guidelines, now the weddings and other events can only have 50 percent of the total capacity of the hall, with the maximum limit set at 100. The capacity of the outdoor spaces will be set keeping in mind the area, with the maximum limit set at 200.

For funeral and other last rite related activities, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed. Those people who are allowed will be expected to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, using hand wash and sanitiser and maintaining social distancing at all times.

Maximum 50 persons are allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer: Delhi govt — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

'No Holi in Delhi'

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a notification that stated that public gatherings and celebrations, as well as the congregation of people during festivals such as Holi, will not be allowed keeping in mind the present situation.

With the persistently rising cases in the National Capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals. Take a look! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/acXWspa34C — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 24, 2021

The notification also made it clear that anyone found going against the notice and playing Holi will be proceeded against Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

'No possibility of lockdown'

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has ruled out any possibility of a lockdown. He said, "Earlier, there was a logic behind it. No one knew how the virus would spread."

Reasoning out his claim, he further added, "We were told if you stop all activities for 21 days it will stop, but despite everything, the virus did not go away. I think lockdown is not a solution,"

COVID-19 tally in Delhi

For the third consecutive day, the national capital has registered 1500 fresh COVID-19 cases. It has registered 1,558 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day count for this year. The number of active cases today stands at 6,625, which is the highest count after December 27's count of 6,713 cases.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 6,55,834 cases, of which 6,38,212 people have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 97. 31 while the fatality rate is 1.68.