Delhi Government Nods Appointment Of Justice(retd) Rajeev Shrivastava As New DERC Chairman

Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva has been appointed as new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, extended his best wishes to Justice (retired) Shrivastava for a successful tenure as the DERC chairman.

"Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he tweeted.

Justice (retd) Shrivastava succeeds Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain who recently retired from the DERC chairman post.