Delhi Government Nods Appointment Of Justice(retd) Rajeev Shrivastava As New DERC Chairman

Image: ANI
Retired High Court judge Rajeev Shrivastva has been appointed as new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, extended his best wishes to Justice (retired) Shrivastava for a successful tenure as the DERC chairman.
"Delhi govt approves appointment of Justice (retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as next Chairman of DERC. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he tweeted.
Justice (retd) Shrivastava succeeds Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain who recently retired from the DERC chairman post.
