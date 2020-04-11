Delhi Government Scanning COVID-19 Hotspots, Says State Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday has said that the new cases in Delhi have reduced substantially. While addressing media, he said that only 29 out of the 183 new cases were from Delhi while the others were those who were rescued from Nizamuddin.

"Of the 903 total cases in Delhi, 183 were fresh cases. Only 29 were from Delhi, rest were those who were rescued from Nizamuddin area," said Jain.

The government is also in the process of scanning the hotspot areas.

"We make teams of 50, 100, 150 in each area and we scan each and every house in the vicinity. Wherever hotspots have bee identified in Delhi, we have sent the teams. 130 teams were deployed in Dilshad Garden, Nizamuddin had even more teams," the health minister said.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 903 and the death toll rose to 14 in the national capital on Friday, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 584 are related to a religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March.

According to government officials, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi now stands at 30, where containment measures are being taken. The number stood at 25 till Thursday. The new hotspots include areas in Nabi Karim, Zakir Nagar and Chandni Mahal, the officials said.

