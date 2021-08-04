Delhi Government Slashes COVID-19 RT-PCR Test Charges; Check The New Rates Here

Delhi government has slashed the price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to Rs. 500 on Wednesday. The previous rate was Rs. 800. These tests are, however, conducted for free in Delhi's government hospitals.

Delhi govt drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man. pic.twitter.com/00BJxGddjW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021

New tariff for COVID-19 tests

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal notified in a tweet that, "Delhi govt drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man". This came as a fresh update from the department of health in the national capital, and it notified that the cost of conventional RT-PCR tests would now be priced at Rs.300 at the government hospitals.

At the same time, the same procedure where the patients walk into a private lab or hospital to get their test done would cost Rs. 500. The cost of the Rapid Antigen detection test is now fixed at Rs. 300. The most expensive one was at Rs 700, where patients could get their samples collected at their own homes. The health department's order adds that all labs and private hospitals have been directed to comply with the new prices within 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases decline in Delhi

Delhi has recorded a significant drop in cases as the dangers of the second wave continues to recede. A nominal rise in cases was witnessed, with 50 new patients testing positive for the virus. With this, the infection tally of Delhi rose to 14,36,451, out of 14,10,874 patients who recovered from the virus, while 25058 had succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate in the city had dropped to 6.02 percent, while the fatality rate was staked at 1.74%. Around 91,100 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 1,01,34,821 were inoculated.

Arvind Kejriwal also issued new guidelines on the operation of spas and massage centres in Delhi. He included a provision to ban cross-gender messages. The stricter guidelines were approved to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in Delhi. The Delhi CM strictly wanted the places associated with this kind of work to prohibit sexual activity on the premises. It also stressed the employees aged below 18 and banned them from any association with these organisations.

Image Credits - ANI