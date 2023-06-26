Delhi Government To Form Residential Home For Mentally-challenged Children In Narela

The Delhi government will build a residential home for mentally-challenged children on a 9.7-acre land in Narela, officials said on Monday.

A review meeting was conducted with department officials by Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who gave an approval to construct the residential home in Mamurpur village of Narela, specifically designed for boys with special needs, they said.

According to the Delhi government, 456 boys with special needs would be admitted to the residential home in the initial phase.

"The plan is underway to construct the home on a 9.7-acre plot of land in Mamurpur village, Narela. Currently, these newly-built residential homes are being initiated exclusively for boys with disabilities," Anand said.

He said the infrastructure of the residential home will be modern and a multi-purpose hall will be constructed where workshops and programmes for individuals with special needs will be organised at regular intervals.

"Rehabilitation centres would be established for specially-abled individuals in the newly-constructed residential home. Through these centres, the main focus would be to identify and evaluate their disabilities. Additionally, eligible individuals would be provided with necessary assistive devices, such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, crutches, spectacles and other supportive tools according to their needs, for free," the minister said.

"Counselling by psychologists and speech therapists would also provide free treatment for stammering and speech-related problems," he added.