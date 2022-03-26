Delhi govt allocates Rs 1,300 cr for development, construction works in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 1,300 crore for development and construction works in unauthorised colonies during 2022-23 fiscal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying all such localities will have sewer lines by 2022 end.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the Delhi government's 'Rozgar Budget' in the Assembly on Saturday and set aside Rs 5,766 crore for the housing and urban development sector, which is 7.6 per cent of the total budget of Rs 75,800 crore.

The budgetary allocation for the housing and urban development sector in 2022-23 saw an increase of around 8 per cent from the previous year. In 2021-22, the budgetary allocation for this sector was Rs 5,328 crore.

Sisodia said works of installing CCTV cameras, street lights and construction of roads, sewers, parks among others have been completed on priority in unauthorised colonies of the city.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has always given importance to infrastructure development in unauthorised colonies and slums of Delhi.

Before the AAP came into power, this work was being done on a very small scale in only 895 unauthorized colonies, he said.

"Since 2015, these facilities are being provided at a rapid pace in each unauthorized colony. To date, construction work in 1,414 out of 1,797 unauthorized colonies has either been completed or is in progress.

"The work of providing 100 per cent sewer in unauthorized colonies of Delhi will be completed by the end of this year," Sisodia said in his budget speech. PTI AKM AKM NSD NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)